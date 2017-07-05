New library opening on Jamesville Road Aug. 21

Representatives from King & King Architects and Hueber-Breuer Construction break ground on the new DeWitt Community Library building, along with New York State Senator John DeFrancisco, second from left, DCL Director Wendy Scott, second from right, and Mary Keib Smith, last, DCL Board of Trustees president. (Hayleigh Gowans)

The DeWitt Community Library will officially become known as the Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville when it opens in its new home at 5110 Jamesville Road at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21.

A Grand Opening Celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 to celebrate the new location with an official ribbon cutting, entertainment, games and giveaways.

To prepare for the move, the library will be closed from Thursday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 20. Regular children’s programming will continue until the library closes, and a limited Summer Reading Program will be offered for children, teens and adults in July. To reduce the inconvenience to patrons during the transition period, library loan periods will be extended so that items will become due on August 21. In addition, a fine forgiveness program will be instituted on any overdue items checked out from the library that fall due between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30. More information about services and programs affected by the library move, including holds, materials pick-up, and materials donations may be found at dewlib.org or – through Aug. 2 – in the present ShoppingTown library location.

The library has raised over $1,400,000 towards the $8.14 million project through grants and through its “Keep Our Vision Growing Capital Campaign.”

“The commitment to our campaign from community residents, businesses, and organizations has been wonderful,” says Executive Director Wendy Scott. “It’s clear from the response to our campaign that residents of DeWitt and Jamesville are dedicated to fostering education and improving the lives of those in our community. We look forward to welcoming old friends as well as new faces to our gorgeous new space. ”

More information about the capital campaign and pledge forms can be found on the library’s web site at dewlib.org.

