FCS hosts 200th anniversary celebration

History was both celebrated and made in B’ville on a recent Saturday afternoon.

In continuous service since surmounting the hardships of 1816, the group quietly covers unmet needs of residents of the Baldwinsville Central School District. The organization is the oldest of its kind in New York state and is believed to be one of the oldest in the country, second only to the society in Wiscasset, Maine.

This June’s annual meeting was a gala celebration of the 200-year milestone. Time-honored traditions of the society were observed, including the well-known responsorial 13th psalm from Corinthians extolling the importance of love.

A spirit of celebration filled the air as greetings were delivered by President Bonnie Kisselstein and honorable dignitaries, including Baldwinsville Mayor Richard Clarke, Lysander Supervisor Joseph Saraceni and NYS Assemblyman William Barclay. Direct descendants of charter members Mary Bigelow and Sarah Wells were among the honored guests. While most attendees came from Central New York, others also traveled from throughout the state and even from as far distant as Florida to be part of this historic event.

The center’s library was filled with historical memorabilia as well as a display featuring the society’s most visible service, the medical loan closet housed at 10 River St. Floral arrangements, corsages, boutonnieres and the traditional peony blossoms added to the festive spirit. The hospitality tables were as much a treat to the eye as their bounty was to the palate. Dawn Custer and her Canal Walk Cafe crew put forth a virtual kaleidoscope of finger sandwiches and desserts.

Society member Marianne Miles presented the undeniable highlight of the afternoon, an original stage production titled “The Charitable Women of Baldwinsville.” Written and produced by Miles, the action on stage was set against original musical arrangements created and performed by popular Baldwinsville musician Phill Sterling. The voices of Stu Hosler, Kathleen Kinslow and Lisa Kisselstein described the pageantry as more than 35 cast members entered the stage. An additional visual element was provided as historic images were projected by Peggy Bye upon a high screen on the stage. Period costumes and props were devised by veteran theater personnel Kate and Harlow Kisselstein.

The program concluded as cast, crew and audience rose as one and sang the hymn “Blest Be The Tie That Binds.” Society records show that same hymn has been used to close the annual meeting every year since 1917. Smiles, hugs, handshakes and a few tears testified to the sentiment of the extraordinary afternoon.

The event was facilitated by many unsung talented supporters including PAC-B videographer and editor Joe Loffredo, parking coordinator Dave Sant, photographer Mary Grace Johnson, the Presbyterian Men’s Club, the ever resourceful Nancy Landon and the spouses, families and friends of the society’s board of directresses.

The video of this historic event will be broadcast over PAC-B TV and may be viewed at any time online by visiting pacbtv.org.

