Fayetteville resident joins Marathon Financial Advisors

Financial professional joins Syracuse investments and insurance advising firm

Marathon Financial Advisors is pleased to welcome Kathy Sands -Kaffenberger, CLTC, CHFC, to the team in the role of financial consultant. Sands-Kaffenberger joins Marathon with over 30 years of experience in financial planning, working with business owners, individuals and their families to prepare them for their current and future needs of life.

“I believe that relationships, especially in the area of finance, are built on trust over long periods of time ,” said Sands-Kaffenberger, a long time volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America. “I’ve always had a love for helping people understand their financial circumstances and working with a solidly connected firm like Marathon Financial Advisors is a great place to continue that work.”

Sands-Kaffenberger is a native of Morrisville, NY and currently lives in Fayetteville, NY. She is a graduate of the American College.

Marathon Financial Advisors President Mary Ann Pierce said that Sands-Kaffenberger brings experience that is based on a sound track record of helping her clients reach and maintain their goals.

“I am pleased to welcome Kathy to our team,” said Pierce. “Kathy is a solid professional with deep ties to the Syracuse community; we are happy she’s made Marathon Financial Advisors her new home.”

Marathon Financial Advisors is a multi-faceted securities, investment and insurance firm located in East Syracuse. The staff of securities licensed partners, and six support professionals provide a wide array of client services, including employee benefits and select legal advising.

