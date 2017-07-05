Fayetteville Free Library holds Summer Kick-off party

Jul 05, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Eagle Bulletin, News
On June 23, people celebrated the beginning of the Fayetteville Free Library Summer Kick-Off. (Submitted Photo)
On June 23, the Fayetteville Free Library (FFL) held a Summer 2017 Kick-off party with a musical performance by Machan & Vincent and a BBQ sponsored by Tops Friendly markets in Fayetteville.
The rain forced attendees inside, but it did not keep the more than 625 community members from coming together to celebrate the start of summer and to get a preview of the FFL summer programs. Participants enjoyed a dunk tank, crafts, robot petting zoo, 3Dprinter demonstrations and more. Additionally, Trader Joe’s staffed and sponsored a food experiment table called Edible Experiments. For more information about summer at the FFL visit fflib.org.
I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.
