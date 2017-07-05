Farmers market coupons being given out to seniors

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Markets has issued a limited number of coupons redeemable at local farmers markets. To be eligible, you must be age 60 or over and affirm that you are low-income based on one or more of the following criteria: Eligible for or currently receiving SSI, Public Assistance, Section 8 HUD Subsidy, or have an income of less than $1,860 per month if single or $2,504 per month if married.

Coupons are worth $20 in Farmers’ Market products. (Each booklet has five checks of $4 each). One booklet per eligible adult.

The coupons are free and can be used to buy fresh fruits and vegetables at any participating Farmers Market. They cannot be used in your regular grocery store.

Coupons will be issued on a first come, first served basis.

All Madison County eligible seniors are welcome; you do not need to be a resident of the distribution sites to receive coupons.

For more information call Madison County Office for the Aging 315-697-5700.

Brookfield: July 27 (Thursday)

11 a.m. to noon at First Baptist Church, 2416 Beaver Creek Rd

Canastota: Beginning July 24 until Sept 1 (weekdays only)

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Madison County Office for the Aging, 138 Dominic Bruno Blvd

Cazenovia: July 10 (Monday)

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Carriage House Apartments, 6 Carriage House Circle

10:45 to 11:15 a.m. at Cazenovia Village Apartments, 24 Nelson St

Chittenango: July 14 (Friday)

9:00 to 9:45 a.m.at Emerald Court Apartments, 200 Tom Tom St

11 a.m. to noon at Town of Sullivan Parks & Recreation, 70 Legion Dr

DeRuyter: July 20 (Thursday)

10 to 11 a.m.at DeRuyter Senior Housing, 1630 Cortland St

Earlville: July 13 (Thursday)

11 to 11:45 a.m.at Earlville Library, 4 North Main St

Erieville July 19 (Wednesday)

12:30 to 1 p.m. at Erieville Fire House, 3653 Eatonbrook Rd

Georgetown: July 17 (Monday)

11:15 a.m.to noon at Georgetown Town Hall, 995 Rte 26, Georgetown

Hamilton: July 13 (Thursday)

12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at the Madison Lane Apartments, Bldg 5, SNACK Site

12:50 to 1:15 p.m. at the Madison Lane Apartments, Bldg, 2&3 Community Room

Morrisville: July 24 (Monday)

10 to 10:30 a.m. at Cedar St Apartments, 3821 Swamp Rd

11 to 11:30 a.m. at St Joan of Arc Church, Brookside Drive

Oneida: July 11 (Tuesday)

10 a.m. to noon at Oneida Towers, 226 Farrier Ave

Perryville: July 19 (Wednesday)

11 to 11:30 a.m. at Perryville Methodist Church, 2751 Perryville Rd

