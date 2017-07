Conservative Party caucus scheduled

On July 12 at 7 p.m. The Skaneateles Conservative Party will hold a caucus at the Skaneateles Community Center in the second floor yoga room.

The caucus is being held to nominate candidates for the Conservative Party for the town of Skaneateles.

