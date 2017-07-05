Conceptual designs for N. Center Street park project in East Syracuse presented

Conceptual plans for the pocket park in East Syracuse include a railroad theme, 10-foot walking paths, a kids playground and exercise space, adult exercise equipment, open lawn space, benches, picnic tables, concrete game tables, senior amenities and LED lighting, among many other elements. (Courtesy O'Brien & Gere)

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

The village of East Syracuse is currently in the process of applying for a New York State Consolidated Funding Application grant to install a packet park in a 13,250-square-foot parcel on the corner of N. Center St. and Ellis Street, and preliminary designs were recently presented to a group who helped brainstorm ideas for the park.

On June 26, a group of village residents, employees and village board members attended a meeting where Jane Nicholson-Dourdas, a certified planner with O’Brien & Gere, presented conceptual plans to build a park in the village.

Nicholson-Dourdas explained since East Syracuse was named a Brownfield Opportunity Area (BOA), it has opened the village to qualify for more grants to improve the quality of life for residents. A June 15 brainstorming meeting was held for residents to give their ideas for the park project, and Nicholson-Dourdas said she tried to incorporate as many of the ideas that came up at that session into her conceptual plans for the park.

“The location of the park is really great. It’s centrally located and close to the municipal building,” she said. “It would really add to the quality of life for residents that may not have these resources currently.”

The park design that was presented included a park with a railroad theme, 10-foot walking paths, a kids playground and exercise space, adult exercise equipment, open lawn space, benches, picnic tables, concrete game tables, senior amenities and LED lighting, among many other elements.

Nicholson-Dourdas reminded those in attendance that these were very conceptual plans for the park and that it will most likely change as the process continues, and that it is easier to take design elements out rather than to add them in down the line.

“Plans like these are very workable. It most likely will look a lot different once it’s finished,” she said.

In the next few weeks, Nicholson-Dourdas said she will look to create a cost estimate and finalize designs which she will bring to the village board who can make final comments. The New York State Consolidated Funding Application is due by the end of July, so the village board must vote to move forward by then.

“We’re very excited to see what we can do here,” said Mayor Robert Tackman.

Tackman, however, did have concerns about the cost of the project getting too large because the village would be expected to match 50 percent of the grant amount if they are selected. Nicholson-Dourdas said she can work within budget constraints of the project, and the park can also be constructed in phases to help mitigate the cost burden to the village.

The awarding of the grant will occur in the fall, said Nicholson-Dourdas, and if the village is a recipient they will move to make the final designs and can start construction at the earliest in the spring of 2018.

The view the full conceptual plans from O’Brien & Gere, contact the village clerk’s office at 315-437-3541

