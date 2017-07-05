CNY Diaper Bank collects over 92K diapers during May Diaper Drive

Nearly doubles goal for second year in a row

The CNY Diaper Bank, a nonprofit that collects diapers for local families in need, collected 95,151 diapers during its second annual “Make a Mother’s Day” Diaper Drive this May, nearly doubling its goal of 50,000. The local diaper bank has distributed close to 150,000 diapers since its inception in May 2016.

Throughout the month, the CNY Diaper Bank hosted events such as “Painting with a Purpose” and “Make a Mother’s Day Fit and Fabulous” group fitness fundraiser, with admissions benefiting the diaper bank. Businesses, churches and schools held private fundraisers and diaper drives of their own.

Additionally, from May 8 to 19, Jet.com matched donations to the organization through the “Give a Pack” program in celebration of Mother’s Day. The diaper bank raised $5,895 through this program.

Volunteers wrap all of the diapers by size for distribution to local families in need through their network of 15 local partner agencies.

Since May 2016, the diaper bank has nearly tripled the size of its network from six agencies to 15, moved into a new location and was one of Jet.com’s top fundraisers during the JetCares February 2017 donation period. The diaper bank is now distributing over 20,000 diapers and reaching 400 families each month.

The organization will host a celebrity guest bartending event, “Lifting Spirits,” from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13 at CSP in Armory Square. The evening will feature food and drink specials, live music, prizes and the bartending skills of Amy Robbins from the radio show, “Ted and Amy in the Morning” on 93Q. All of Amy’s cash tips will be donated to the CNY Diaper Bank to purchase diapers.

To learn more about this event, how diaper need affects families in Syracuse, or how to donate visit cnydiaperbank.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story