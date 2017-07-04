 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Longo out as Caz boys lacrosse coach

Jul 04, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, High School

Cazenovia High School will have a new varsity boys lacrosse head coach in the spring of 2018.

Jim Longo, who guided the Lakers to both of its state championships earlier this decade, was told that he was not going to return to the sidelines next season in May, before the 2017 regular season ended.

“I was informed that I would not be asked to return as head coach of boys varsity lacrosse team at Cazenovia,” said Longo. “No reason was given and I didn’t ask.”

Cazenovia athletic director Mike Byrnes did not comment on the matter, but the school district did post an opening for the boys lacrosse coaching position on June 26.

Longo was one of the most successful coaches in Cazenovia athletic history. Five times, from 2011 to 2016, his Lakers won Section III Class C titles, advancing to the state finals on four of those occasions and winning state crowns in 2011 and 2013.

Many of Longo’s players went on to success in the college ranks, too, including the brother tandem of Sean and Connor Cannizzaro, who led the University of Denver to the 2015 NCAA championship.

This is only the latest in a series of high-profile moves by local veteran high school lacrosse coaches. Fayetteville-Manlius coach Chris Kenneally retired at the end of this season, and West Genesee’s Mike Messere is planning to step down after the 2018 season.

 

Comment on this Story

Livin' in Liverpool: Red fox adds color to the village’s menagerie

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill