Livin’ in Liverpool: Red fox adds color to the village’s menagerie

Memphis Street resident Dave Misener is keeping his eye on a red fox that has apparently settled down in the village.

Dave’s neighbor from across the street, Dan Cirando, has also spotted the fox several times over the past several weeks, and last Monday Tamarack Street resident and Village Trustee Brad Young spied it too.

“I saw a red fox trotting right between my house and my neighbor’s,” Young said. “Then he headed towards the back yards on Fourth.”

The fox Dave Misener has seen fairly regularly often cuts across lots on Memphis Street and down Tamarack Street toward the village. Dave said some neighbors are keeping pets inside, just in case.

“We notified the town of Salina of the issue, and they had us leave a message on someone’s phone there,” Misener said. “We’ve had no response. I just wonder if anyone is doing anything about it.”

Foxes ‘skittish’

But Young, a village trustee and former Boy Scout leader, believes the foxes are harmless.

“They would, I’m pretty sure, have to be rabid before young kids or cats would be in any danger,” he said. “Their mouths and snout are very small. Most likely, they would have to be starving as well. Mice, voles, and insects are their main stay of diet, if I recall. Berries, too. They’re very skittish.”

He’s more worried about the red fox getting hit by one of the cars that routinely speed up and down Aspen, Hazel, Park, and Fourth streets. “Those streets are used as major cut-throughs,” Young said. “Forty mph is not uncommon.”

Young admits that the village has its share of nuisance wildlife, including skunks, Canada geese, woodchucks, coyotes and opossums.

“It would be greatly appreciated, though, if the red fox could take out some of our squirrels,” Young suggested.

Skunks still a problem

In August 2008, several Third Street residents appeared before the Liverpool Village Board to complain about skunks inundating the neighborhood. In April 2011 in two separate incidents, Liverpool Police officers shot and killed two skunks, which had been behaving strangely in village yards in broad daylight.

In the summer of 2012 two longtime Liverpool residents complained to the mayor and trustees that the odious infestation had become unbearable. Salina’s animal-nuisance wildlife trapper told one resident that he was “overwhelmed” by the extent of the skunk problem across the town and unable to prioritize village properties threatened by the pesky polecats.

As a result, in 2013, Second Street resident Jim Spadafore said, “I think it’s time for the village of Liverpool to hire their own trapper before a wild animal with rabies attacks a child or a pet.” He pleaded with the mayor and trustees to hire a wildlife trapper who would focus specifically on the village.

Mayor Gary White promised to consider hiring an animal expert, but nothing has ever been done to truly address the stinky situation.

Country crooners

One of Central NY’s top young entertainers — country crooner Savannah Harmon — will strum and sing from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the Limp Lizard Barbecue, 201 First St., in the village, where admission is always free; (315) 451-9774. The next night, Friday, July 7, Savannah – who hails from nearby Cicero – will front her full band at Kitty Hoynes Irish Pub, 301 W. Fayette St., on the edge of Armory Square, downtown Syracuse; (315) 424-1974.

The American Eagle Band, which boldly features both a fiddle and a trumpet, performs from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday, at the Mattydale VFW Post 3146, 2000 Le Moyne Ave. (315) 454-4924.

Blues, Beatles, big band

Serving as a free preview of the upcoming NY State Blues Festival down city this weekend, The Measure will deliver two full sets of blistering blues when at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Johnson Park. The blues-rock combo will showcase the six-string talents of Liverpool lawyer Ralph Coleman on guitar.

The free concerts presented by Liverpool is The Place continue on Monday, July 10, with BeatleCuse – The Naughty Bits featuring Fab Five Paul.

On Wednesday July 12, this summer’s Big Band Bonanza rolls on with the Easy Money Big Band from Utica, featuring vocalist Nick Lombarda and Jill Smith. Nick is a natural with Sinatra songs, and Jill rocks audiences with her bluesy treatment of the Great American Songbook; (315) 457-3895.

Harper benefit Sunday

Liverpool’s American Legion Post 188 will host a fundraiser for lung cancer patient John Harper, from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 9. Ten dollar donations will be accepted at the door. For info, call (315) 657-7444 or (315) 491-0118.

Contact the columnist at russtarby@aol.com.

