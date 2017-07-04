Antique show this weekend

58th Annual Antique Show & Sale July 7 and 8

Submitted by Nancy Lane

The 58th Annual Skaneateles Antique Show & Sale, hosted by the Skaneateles United Methodist Church, is scheduled for Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 this year. More than 70 quality antique dealers are expected this year. Hours are from 10 to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Admission to the show is $7 for a one-day pass or $8 for a two-day pass.

The show will be held at Austin Park Pavilion, 1 East Austin St., in Skaneateles (three blocks north of Route 20) on the corner of Jordan Road and Austin Street. The show is handicap accessible with ample free parking. The show draws visitors from near and far because of the quality and variety of dealers.

Visitors can explore a wide array of antique offerings. In addition to beautiful dressers, tables, chairs and other furniture, there will be rugs, American decorative paintings, Art Deco items, a wide variety of collectibles, china, glassware and other kitchen pieces, vintage clothing, hats, estate jewelry, quilts, lighting, primitives, old toys, dolls, tools, vintage posters, and much, much more! For a listing of all the participating exhibitors, please visit www.skanantiqueshow.com.

New this year, members of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church have partnered with members of the Skaneateles United Methodist Church to bake a delectable variety of homemade pies. Apple, cherry, raspberry, peach, blueberry, elderberry, strawberry and strawberry-rhubarb pies will all be available. Members of both churches will be staffing the baked goods area during the show—located just inside the entrance of the pavilion. There is no charge to access this area, and pies will be available to purchase whole or by the slice. Cookies and other homemade treats will also be available.

Other features of the show:

Catherine Sankey, a certified appraiser, will be on hand to do appraisals from

10am – 3pm each day for a nominal fee ($3 for one item, or $5 for two items). This is a great way to find out what those old heirlooms are worth!

Doug’s Fish Fry will be providing a varied menu of their food at the event. Plenty of seating will be available under the shaded cover of a large tent.

The Historical Society of Early American Decoration/Special Designs will be offering a variety of demonstrations both days.

People who have attended the Skaneateles Antique Show in the past know that there are all kinds of interesting treasures to explore. That is why the show has so many repeat visitors year after year. If you have never been to the show, it really is worth the visit. You are sure to find something that will interest or inspire you!

For additional info, visit skanantiqueshow.com or friend us (Skaneateles Antique Show) on Facebook.

