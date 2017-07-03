Liverpool Public Library welcomes Gravitational Bull

Father/son juggling duo Gravitational Bull performs from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 in the Liverpool Public Library’s Carman Community Room.

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

The father-and-son team of Dave and Kyle Fultz juggle lots of stuff in their act Gravitational Bull.

They’ll toss around balls. Devil sticks. Clubs. Rings. They’ll move around boxes and Chinese yo-yos, all with a mission to surprise and delight.

And they’ll do it all with a heaping dose of humor, as patrons can find out from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, in the Liverpool Public Library’s Carman Community Room.

Registration is requested on the calendar page at LPL.org because these guys are popular.

When they visited the LPL last year, the room was filled with joy. Yes, even the young people ring leader Dave called to come join them front and center seemed to be having a good time. As long as they ducked in time …

“We don’t defy gravity. We just tease it a little bit,” Dave says on their website.

And on the Facebook page: “Kyle’s trying to get me to wear a cow suit. He’s so strange.”

Whatever they’re wearing, be ready for an hour of juggling, magic and humor.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story