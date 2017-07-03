Liverpool Public Library welcomes Gravitational Bull

Jul 03, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Point of View, Star Review
Father/son juggling duo Gravitational Bull performs from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 in the Liverpool Public Library’s Carman Community Room.
LPL Communications Specialist
The father-and-son team of Dave and Kyle Fultz juggle lots of stuff in their act Gravitational Bull.
They’ll toss around balls. Devil sticks. Clubs. Rings. They’ll move around boxes and Chinese yo-yos, all with a mission to surprise and delight.
And they’ll do it all with a heaping dose of humor, as patrons can find out from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, in the Liverpool Public Library’s Carman Community Room.
Registration is requested on the calendar page at LPL.org because these guys are popular.
When they visited the LPL last year, the room was filled with joy. Yes, even the young people ring leader Dave called to come join them front and center seemed to be having a good time. As long as they ducked in time …
“We don’t defy gravity. We just tease it a little bit,” Dave says on their website.
And on the Facebook page: “Kyle’s trying to get me to wear a cow suit. He’s so strange.”
Whatever they’re wearing, be ready for an hour of juggling, magic and humor.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
Jul 02, 2017 0
Jul 02, 2017 0
Jul 02, 2017 0
Jul 01, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Jul 03, 2017
Jul 02, 2017
Jul 02, 2017
Jul 02, 2017