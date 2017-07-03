Fundraiser will help support library

Cam’s lends support to library

By Connor Fogel

Buying pizza, wings and sandwiches means more books and programs at a local library.

On Wednesday, July 12, Cam’s Pizzeria, located at 112 Kasson Rd., will host a fundraiser for Maxwell Memorial Library from 4 to 9 p.m.

After hearing about budget cuts in the community, which would affect the library, during a Greater Camillus Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting in May, Kayla Scriber, Cam’s Pizzeria store manager, reached out to the library to offer a fundraiser.

“I love libraries. I grew up as a book worm,” Kayla Scriber, Cam’s Pizzeria store manager, said. “When they stood up in the meeting and had a flier, and they were talking about the budget cuts, I wanted to help.”

Customers can support Maxwell Memorial Library by picking up a coupon there any time before the end of the fundraiser, or at Cam’s any day before July 12. Cam’s will donate 15 percent to 20 percent of the check, depending on total sales of the night, when customers use the coupon to dine-in or pick-up.

Katy Benson, director of Maxwell Memorial Library, said in an interview that the funds raised will go to the general book collection and the libraries weekly programs.

“When we renovated, … we had to update our collection. We weeded out a lot of the real old books that we had,” Benson said. “But we need to replenish those, especially in nonfiction and so on, to get them updated and the kinds of books that our patrons want.”

The library is starting to host new programs every Thursday throughout the summer. Benson said she would also like to use the money to support those programs with whatever materials they may need, while also buying books to have in the library for interested readers.

One of the programs, on Thursday, July 13, is “Mossome! Awesome Mosses and Lichens.” Benson said she has already bought books on moss gardening for those interested in the program.

“We’re trying to expand our offerings to people,” Benson said. “Everything from beekeeping to support groups. We want to be a place that people think of first when they want to learn something new.”

