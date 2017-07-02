Skaneateles boating accident

 

Jul 02, 2017 Eagle Observer, Skaneateles Press

This evening at approximately 5:46 PM the Onondaga County Sheriffs Office Navigation Unit was patrolling Skaneateles Lake when they were dispatched to a boating accident in the vicinity of the cove near the Skaneateles
Country Club.

When deputies arrived on scene they discovered an adult male in his 20s suffering from a lower traumatic injury sustained by a boat propeller.

Two trauma medical doctors who were in the area, provided medical treatment to the victim. The victim  flown to Upstate University Hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies continue to investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding the accident and the sheriff’s office will provide more information when it is available.

