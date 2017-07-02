 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Navigation hazard advisory issued

Jul 02, 2017 Eagle Observer, News, News, Skaneateles Press

Navigation hazard advisory issued

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Navigation Hazard
Advisory.

Due to the recent rains and the resulting floods the lakes and waterways of
Onondaga County are substantially elevated and much derbies, often floating
below the surface, has been washed into them, especially Skaneateles Lake.

Please use extreme caution when navigating as conditions may be hazardous.

In addition, docks and moorings maybe below the water surface.

We further ask that boaters be mindful of their wakes as they can be
damaging to shores, docks and moored boats.

Comment on this Story

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill