Navigation hazard advisory issued

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Navigation Hazard

Advisory.

Due to the recent rains and the resulting floods the lakes and waterways of

Onondaga County are substantially elevated and much derbies, often floating

below the surface, has been washed into them, especially Skaneateles Lake.

Please use extreme caution when navigating as conditions may be hazardous.

In addition, docks and moorings maybe below the water surface.

We further ask that boaters be mindful of their wakes as they can be

damaging to shores, docks and moored boats.

