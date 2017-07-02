Navigation hazard advisory issued

Jul 02, 2017 Jason Gabak Eagle Observer, News, News, Skaneateles Press
The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Navigation Hazard
Advisory.
Due to the recent rains and the resulting floods the lakes and waterways of
Onondaga County are substantially elevated and much derbies, often floating
below the surface, has been washed into them, especially Skaneateles Lake.
Please use extreme caution when navigating as conditions may be hazardous.
In addition, docks and moorings maybe below the water surface.
We further ask that boaters be mindful of their wakes as they can be
damaging to shores, docks and moored boats.
