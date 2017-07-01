Town of Clay Knit Wits offers seniors a chance to knit together

Submitted by Margaret O’Brien

The Town of Clay Knit Wits was founded at the Town of Clay Senior Center by Mary Norma Watson in 2003. Mary Norma said that she founded the group because many of the women at the senior center were interested in knitting and crochet and sharing knowledge with each other.

Many of the items made by these ladies such as baby items, blankets, teddy bear outfits, afghans, lap robes, shawls, sweaters and twiddle/fidget muffs, are donated to St. Joseph’s Hospital, Crouse Hospital, Golisano Children’s Hospital, several local churches and to individual needs.

Twiddle muffs are therapeutic muffs encouraging movement and stimulation in dementia patients. These muffs are presently going to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Mary Lalone makes beaded bracelets with each colored bead signifying a passage from the Bible.

There are also ladies in the group who do adult coloring projects.

The Knit Wits are an enjoyable group of seniors that meet every Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Town of Clay Senior Center located at 4948 Route 31, Clay.

Come and join us for a fun filled morning. All are welcome.

