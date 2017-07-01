SRC celebrates 60th anniversary

SRC, Inc. is commemorating 60 years of innovation in 2017. Since inception, the not-for-profit research and development organization has been focused on helping to solve its customers’ “impossible” challenges in the areas of defense, environment and intelligence.

Throughout the month of June, SRC invited employees and their families, retirees, board members and special guests to celebrate this milestone at special events across the country. The company will also be hosting “Founders’ Week,” a weeklong celebration of SRC history during the same week the company was founded in 1957. Founders’ Week ran Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30 and included backyard picnics for employees at all regional office locations, a daily SRC trivia contest, selection of a commemorative gift for all employees, a company sponsored charitable donation match campaign and various volunteer events to support the local communities where employees live and work.

“We would like to express our gratitude to everyone who has contributed to 60 years of success,” said Paul Tremont, president and CEO of SRC. “Our employees devote their time and effort to helping keep America and its allies safe by building game-changing solutions to some of the toughest problems our customers face. In addition to recognizing our 60th anniversary through celebrations, it’s also a great time to reflect on our accomplishments and recognize the employees that make our company such a great place to work. I feel very fortunate to lead a company where innovative people utilize their talents for meaningful and challenging research and development. As a team, we’re pushing the boundaries of technology to build a better tomorrow.”

In the beginning, SRC, then known as Syracuse University Research Corporation (SURC), was headquartered in a small office building called “Skytop” at Syracuse University. A handful of employees took on complex research challenges for the University and customers like the Department of Defense. Fast forward 60 years and SRC is now over 1,100 employees strong, with offices around the world and is continuing to seek out and tackle the most difficult challenges its customers face. The company still maintains its headquarters in Syracuse, and has become a pioneer in advanced radar development, helping to solidify Central New York’s reputation as the radar and sensor capital of the country.

Looking to build upon the success the company has experienced over the past 60 years, SRC is searching for the brightest minds to solve ever more ambitious challenges. The company is currently hiring for over 75 different positions around the U.S.­ — looking to fill roles in program management, and various electrical and software engineering, as well as computer science positions.

