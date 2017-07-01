NOPL news: Standing up for Net Neutrality

Photo: "Computer Loading Screen," Rasmus Abildgård Andersen, YouTube

By Kate McCaffrey

Director, Northern Onondaga Public Libraries

July 12 has been declared “Net Neutrality Day,” when websites, companies and internet users will come together to oppose the FCC’s plan to repeal rules and regulations put in place to ensure a free and open internet for all.

Net neutrality protects the basic right Internet users have to access websites equally — it represents free speech for the internet. It prevents internet service providers from favoring certain websites by allowing them faster speeds, while relegating others to “the slow lane.” It also prevents service providers from charging users a fee to go to popular websites and from charging websites and apps fees to reach their audience.

Why does Net Neutrality matter to librarians?

The American Library Association is a strong advocate for intellectual freedom, which is the “right of all peoples to seek and receive information from all points of view without restriction.” In 2016, NOPL provided patrons with 38,000 computer internet use sessions, and 31,104 Wi-Fi sessions. We answered thousands of reference questions using online databases and other internet resources.

We are reminded daily that the internet provides everyone with access to critical information and to opportunities for learning and seeking employment. It connects people across cultural and geographic boundaries, allowing them to share information and ideas, to innovate and to create. And now more than ever, we believe that accurate information is essential to preserving our democracy. We cannot stand by and see access for noncommercial but crucial information-seeking shifted to “slow lanes” on the internet.

On July 12 you may see alerts on websites you visit that will show what the web will look like without net neutrality. An alert may be the dreaded “spinning wheel” indicating a page that’s slow to load, or it may be a message asking you to “upgrade” in order to access the site. These won’t actually slow you down or require payment, but they will allow you to submit a comment to the FCC and Congress. Please join us — make your voice heard in support of net neutrality on July 12!

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story