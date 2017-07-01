 

Liverpool Chamber provides a summer of fun

Jul 01, 2017 Business, Point of View, Star Review, Things to Do

By Lucretia Hudzinski

Executive Director

Liverpool has many inviting opportunities for the summer:

  • Skä•noñh Peace Center on Onondaga Lake Parkway
  • Wegman’s Children’s Playground on Onondaga Lake
  • The Salt Museum on Onondaga Lake Park
  • Summer fun at the Liverpool Library
  • Many festivals on Onondaga Lake
  • Liverpool Is the Place Concerts at 7 p.m. each Monday and Wednesday in Johnson Park or Clay Concerts at Clay Park on Wetzel Road
  • Swim at Duerr Park or Wemesfelder Park
  • Enjoy Sunflower Park, Primrose Park, Washington Park or Clay Historic Park
  • The Gleason Mansion at 314 Second St.

Of course there are many great chamber member restaurants to try: Santangelo’s, JT’s Creamery, Limp Lizard, Café at 407, Sharkey’s, Canale’s (before it closes), Nick and Angelo’s, Regional Donut Authority, Cam’s Pizza, Village Pizza, Bagelicious, Little Caesars, Uno Pizzeria and Grill, Outback Steakhouse, Mac’s Local Yolk, Heid’s of Liverpool, Bayberry Fish Cove, Cups-N-Cakes, Appethaizing, Tabatha’s, Salt City Grille. You may want to take out to a concert or eat in a park.

The Greater Liverpool Chamber extends an invitation to everyone in Central New York to come and enjoy the beauty of Liverpool and Clay.

Discover Clay/Liverpool, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22, provides you the opportunity to explore many of the businesses and organizations of Clay and Liverpool. This is a free event. There are many free fun things for all family members to participate in, including massages, games and entertainment. Food will be available to purchase at affordable prices. Come to Clay Park on Wetzel Road with the whole family.

Explore the Seneca River with the chamber and Midlakes Navigation. This dinner cruise is only $35. Deadline is July 7.

Do you love beer? We have an event that will have you taste the local breweries and wineries of the area Aug. 11 at Sharkey’s on Route 57. Visit the Liverpool Chamber website at liverpoolchamber.com to purchase tickets.

Help Hope For Heather and join us for Liverpool night at Oswego Speedway Aug. 19.  Tickets are only $6. For more information on how to purchase tickets visit liverpoolchamber.com or call (315) 457-3895.

We promise your visit to Clay/Liverpool will not be disappointing.

