Cicero to introduce online tax payments, employee assistance program

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

Cicero is taking steps to bring the town to a “world-class organization,” as Supervisor Mark Venesky said. At the June 28 town board meeting, the town unveiled its plans to introduce an online option to pay tax bills and a new employee assistance program.

Representatives from Business Automation Services (BAS), a municipal software company based in Clifton Park, demonstrated the online tax payment system.

Cicero Tax Receiver Nicole Walsh said the system will allow residents to pay their tax bills online with a credit card, debit card or electronic check. There will be a 2.45 percent convenience fee on credit card payments, a $3.95 fee for debit card payments and a $1.95 fee for e-checks. Those paying with a paper check do not have to pay this processing fee.

Residents also will be able to search past tax bills and print receipts. Taxpayers who do not wish to pay online can still access the system to print out their tax bill and return it by mail.

“I think this is something that a lot of our senior population that goes to Florida would like to do come January,” Walsh said.

Walsh said the town of Pompey uses the same online tax payment software, so Cicero would be the second town in Onondaga County — and the largest town — to do so.

Robert Vitti, chief executive officer of BAS, said Cicero purchased its town clerk software in 2002 and purchased its tax system in 2006. BAS works with more than 700 of New York state’s 932 towns.

Walsh said the online system will not allow partial payments, so residents who wish to make partial payments must come to the tax receiver’s office in person.

Town to offer employee assistance program

The next initiative discussed at the June 28 meeting was the introduction of an employee assistance program (EAP), which provides short-term counseling for town employees and their families.

Supervisor Mark Venesky said the need for such a program became apparent when two town employees presented with emotional difficulties and substance abuse issues.

“Employees who feel good about their jobs, employees who feel comfortable and secure are generally happy employees, and happy employees are very productive employees,” Venesky said.

Kathy Barany of Strategic Management Solutions, who handles human resources for the town, explained that the town’s EAP would provide up to four confidential counseling sessions for full-time employees, permanent (non-seasonal) part-time employees and their family members through HelpPeople, which is administered through Crouse Hospital. If a person requires further counseling services, HelpPeople can refer them to another agency.

The town board voted to approve the program, which has an annual cost of $22 per full-time employee and $11 per part-time employee for a total of $1,693 per year.

“It’s a small price to pay,” Venesky said of the value of the EAP.

