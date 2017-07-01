Canton Woods: Center to close for Independence Day

By Ruth Troy

Director

Canton Woods Senior Center will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

HIICAP (Health Insurance Information and Counseling Assistance Program). HIICAP representative is available at Canton Woods at 10 a.m. Monday, July 3.

National Grid Consumer Advocate will be available at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Canton Woods. If you have any questions about your National Grid bill, this is the time to get answers.

The Lafayette Community Band will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, Canton Woods. The Senior Activity Group is holding an ice cream social at 6 p.m. before the concert begins. Make a paid ($3) reservation by July 7.

The Baldwinsville Rotary is hosting their free Summer Senior Citizen Picnic from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Canton Woods. Reservations are required by Friday, July 21. Call Canton Woods at (315) 638-4536.

Come on back to the center at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 27, for our Summer Entertainment Series featuring Larry Sarafini. Enjoy an afternoon of music and sing along to the songs you love.

Canton Woods Car Show is a favorite summer tradition. Looking ahead Canton Woods’ eighth annual Car Show is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Monday Aug. 7. The rain date is Monday, Aug. 14. Plan to spend a fun evening enjoying classic cars, great music and maybe even a burger at Canton Woods.

Canton Woods now has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe and environmentally-friendly way to dispose of your unused medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box at Canton Woods from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Senior Nutrition. You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation at (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Wednesday, July 6, the menu includes breaded chicken breast fillet, served on a whole wheat bun, topped with sliced tomato and lettuce, homestyle potato salad, four-way mixed vegetable and fresh melon. Make a reservation and join us for lunch!

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

