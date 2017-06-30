Piraino seeks reelection as Salina town judge

Salina Town Justice Andrew Piraino recently announced that he will seek reelection this Nov. 7. Piraino is in his 24th year holding court in Salina, which is the busiest town court in Onondaga County.

The committee to reelect Judge Piraino has named William Sanford, former chair of the Onondaga County Legislature, Salina Town Supervisor Mark Nicotra and Salina First Ward Councilor Colleen Gunnip as honorary chairpersons.

“It is a great honor and privilege to have the support of Bill Sanford, Mark Nicotra and Colleen Gunnip,” Piraino said. “I have had the pleasure of working alongside Supervisor Nicotra and Councilor Gunnip and serving the citizens of our great town. Bill has been a friend and mentor for many years. I have always appreciated his advice and guidance.”

Many other members of the Central New York community make up the remainder of Piraino’s reelection committee. The chairman is David Butler, owner of TLC Medical Construction. The treasurer is James Gray. Vice-chairpersons are Michael Auer, owner of Auer and Co.; Thomas Morgan, owner of Independent Title Agency; Ted Pasinski, past president of St. Joseph’s Hospital; Julie Craner; Dom Scripa, owner of Dom’s Shear Pleasure; the judge’s brothers Norm and Steve; and the judge’s sisters, Josephine Corbacio and Carmella Shoales.

Piraino and his wife, the former Anne Marie Francoeur, and their daughter Maria, a recent graduate of Le Moyne College, reside in Liverpool. They are active members of St. Margaret’s Roman Catholic Church in Mattydale. Piraino is a 1973 graduate of Christian Brothers Academy. He received a BA in history from St. Bonaventure University in 1977 and his doctorate in law from Albany Law School in 1981. Piraino is a member and past president of the Onondaga County Magistrates Association.

In addition to holding court, Piraino maintains a full-time private practice as an attorney at law. As a member of the bar for 33 years, Piraino’s practice concentrates on representing people who have suffered personal injuries and other disabilities due to accidents and other diseases. Piraino represents his clients in Supreme Court, Worker’s Compensation Court and at the Social Security Administration.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story