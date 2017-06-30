NOPL news: Build a Better World: Donate

Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is a special district library with locations in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse. (facebook.com/NOPLibrary)

By Michelle Waltos

Librarian

The Summer Reading Program is officially underway at the Northern Onondaga Public Libraries (NOPL), with a theme for 2017 of “Build a Better World.”

Many of the events planned at NOPL throughout the summer pay heed to the theme by focusing on building, making and recycling. But for Sarah Heukrath, the children’s librarian at NOPL North Syracuse, building a better world meant improving ourselves as people. That’s when the idea for “Build a Better World: Donate!” was born.

“I would like kids and their families to help build a better world by donating to charities,” said Heukrath. “I hope it will help them to grow up to be generous, kind and loving people.”

Heukrath has coordinated with Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital and the Humane Association of Central New York to accept donations at NOPL North Syracuse throughout the summer.

“I chose Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital because they are helping sick children and their families, and the Humane Association holds a special place in my heart because that is where I adopted my cat,” she said.

Donations such as dog and cat food, baby wipes, Crayola crayons, Play-Doh, gift cards and more may be dropped off at NOPL North Syracuse thru Friday, Aug. 18. A complete list of items needed for each organization can be picked up at the library or found online at nopl.org/community.

Heukrath adds, “I believe both organizations do great work, and I hope this effort will help teach children that they can make a difference and build a better world by doing something as simple as making a donation.”

