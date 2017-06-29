Years Ago in History: Week of June 28

Martin Spear, of Haskell, Groff and Spear, in a late 19th century photograph.

150 Years Ago

July 3, 1867 — Haskell, Groff, & Spear have put up a wooden awning in front of their store on Albany street. We must say that we hardly like the looks of these structures, though there are many of them on our business streets. They are too massive for beauty.

125 Years Ago

June 30, 1892 — Gerald T. Hayward of England was a guest at Ormonde last week. Mr. Hayward is one of the most celebrated modern miniature painters. He is now at work on several artistic pieces for Mrs. Preston.

100 Years Ago

July 5, 1917 — The announcement of the safe arrival of the first American Expeditionary force in France is particularly welcome here because of Sergeant Ulrich Hutchinson being a member. Sergeant Hutchinson has the honor of being the only Cazenovian to be taken in the first contingent and while there may be others from Madison County, we know of none.

Sergeant Hutchinson’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ford Hutchinson, have not heard from him since receiving a letter about two weeks ago, written “Somewhere at Sea,” and giving only the barest information as to life on the transport.

50 Years Ago

July 5, 1967 — The Cazenovia Polo Club was trounced 10-1 on its home field Friday night by the polo forces of Skaneateles led by Don Cross with four goals and Cap Winkelman, who scored three tallies.

A minute after the start of a colorful chukker, Cross’s horse, Linus, appeared injured, causing a delay as the rider inspected his mount.

Apparently the trouble was not serious and Cross soon remounted to resume play.

The chukker belonged to Winkleman, who scored three times, although one goal was disallowed by the umpires.

Cazenovia’s lone score came in the sixth and last chukker, when Ron Farley collected the ball at midfield and raced in to split the south goal.

The deed perked up the home town crowd of about 200 stalwart spectators, who had been doing their best to keep their spirits full on a rather empty cup of success. They cheered loudly, and a few vent their enthusiasm with some decorous tooting of car horns.

Although a dark night for Cazenovia polo fortunes, the match was the usual mixture of color, fun and excitement that has marked past club encounters. The Cazenovia horsemen wore their green jerseys with gold numerals, while the Skaneateles riders were costumed in all white uniforms with black numbers.

Between chukkers some of the kids were enlisted as “hot walkers” to lead the horses around on ropes. During the game, spectators crowding the sidelines when the ball bounced their way had the uneasy feeling of being charged by the cavalry.

Taking the field for the Cazenovia club were, John Woodruff, Bill Snyder, Ron Farley, Chuck Farley, Jay Wayson, Paul Day and Don Steer.

The next home contest will be on July 14 against the Southern Tier Polo Club. Home games on the East Lake Road field will be every two weeks thereafter.

Years Ago is compiled by Erica Barnes. She is a contributing writer for The Cazenovia Republican with a degree in history and communications from Flagler College. She compiles the column from the archives of the Cazenovia Public Library. It is written in the style of the time.

