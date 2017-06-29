Livin’ in Liverpool: Antennae sheared off as RV sneaks under Parkway bridge

Truth is indeed stranger than fiction.

Although it’s hard to believe, the driver of a 45-long RV camper that struck the CSX railroad overpass on Onondaga Lake Parkway shortly before 1 p.m. last Saturday, June 24, just kept driving north as though nothing had happened. In fact, the accident scraped off the RV’s air-conditioning units, awnings, antennas and horns that were mounted on the roof.

Maybe he thought the sky was falling.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that the driver, 73-year-old Gerald Williams of Florida was ticketed after deputies located him several miles north in a parking lot off Lumber Way in the town of Clay.

Deputies noted that the bridge sustained minor damage with pieces of metal and plastic lodged in the girders, and they temporarily closed the northbound lanes of Onondaga Lake Parkway so debris could be cleared from the roadway.

The height of the CSX bridge is posted at 10’ 9,” and the height of Williams’ truck, a 2009 Travel Supreme RV, is listed as being 12 1/2’ high.

Luckily, no one was injured in the accident, and only one other vehicle traveling behind the RV sustained a flat tire after driving through the debris.

Williams was issued traffic tickets for failure to obey a traffic-control device and for leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.

Young opposed Dunkin’

Liverpool Village Trustees Brad Young took issue with last week’s column, which pointed out that the Regional Donut Authority shop here will be negatively affected when Dunkin’ Donuts opens its drive-thru operation sometime this summer at 105 Second St.

I had pointed out that Liverpool village trustees and planning board voted last year to allow Dunkin’ Donuts into the village.

Young’s point was that he became trustee last June, after the village board had voted unanimously to rescind a village ordinance prohibiting restaurant drive-thrus in the village.

Last Sept. 8, Regional Donut owner Rich Lickfield was one of 10 local folks who spoke out against the DD proposal here at a public hearing conducted by the planning board. He assured the planners that if the drive-thru was allowed to open on Second Street, his shop was doomed. Village officials simply ignored him and gave Dunkin’ Donuts a green light.

“While I agree that the board[s] outright ignored the few people who spoke against this application in the beginning, they did indeed continue along that same path to the last public hearing concerning the approval [on Sept. 8],” Young wrote in an email.

“However, I did strongly advocate against DD on behalf of the wishes of what was clearly the opinion of the majority of the 60 or so people attending that final meeting. In my comments from the floor, I specifically mentioned that preference ought to be given to small businesses such as JT’s and the Regional Donut Authority. I even highlighted their specialties, you may recall. In fact, I got a high five from Rich as I left the podium.”

For the record

For the record, the trustees who voted to allow drive-thrus back into our traffic-jammed village were Mayor Gary White, Christina Fadden Fitch, Dennis Hebert, Nick Kochan and Jim Rosier. Hebert, Kochan and Rosier are no longer on the board.

Rosier actually ended up voting in favor of the drive-thru twice, because he became a member of the planning board, which approved DD’s application Sept. 8. Joining Rosier to support DD were Chairman Joe Ostuni Jr. and planning board members John Eallonardo and Peter Osborne. Member Michael LaMontagne cast the only dissenting vote, citing serious concerns about traffic.

“Government starts here, right here at the village level,” Young wrote. “Villages are small enough that the governing bodies should be finely tuned to the feelings of the residents. We haven’t been, and the results have been divisive.”

Beware of bugs!

As if Canada geese, swarms of skunks and encroaching red foxes and coyotes aren’t enough of a nuisance here, bugs are also bugging Liverpudlians.

With a sign posted at its outside patio bar, the White Water Pub at 110 S. Willow St., is warning its customers to watch out for insects.

“Please note,” the sign advises. “We assure you that insects, bees and rain are not on our ingredient list. Therefore, if you dine outside, we are not responsible for them or anything else Mother Nature may send to your table.”

Signed, “White Water Pub.”

Free concerts at Johnson Park

The free concerts presented by Liverpool is The Place continue at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, as the Budd Zunga Band powered by Liverpool drummer Dave Clement, will deliver two electric sets of rock and roll.

The Liverpool Community Concert Band performs a program of patriotic tunes on Monday, July 3, when there will be a special guest appearance by State Sen. Dave Valesky, who is quite a talented vocalist.

On Wednesday July 5, The Measure, a blues-rock combo, will showcase the six-string talents of Liverpool lawyer Ralph Coleman on guitar; (315) 457-3895.

Contact the columnist at russtarby@aol.com.

