Liverpool: Hebert bows out

Deputy mayor attended his final village board meeting June 19

By Russ Tarby

Contributing Writer

The Liverpool Village Board of Trustees presented outgoing Deputy Mayor Dennis Hebert with a plaque at its June 19 meeting, his last official meeting. After 10 years on the village board, Hebert is stepping down.

Hebert was first sworn in as a trustee in 2007 when he was appointed by then-Mayor Marlene Ward to replace Trustee Terri Cook, who resigned for personal reasons. Now working as a financial planner, Hebert was employed by IBM from 1967 to 1983.

“IBM really stands for I’ve Been Moved,” he once quipped, pointing out that his family relocated three times, to Kingston, New York, to Massachusetts and to New Hampshire. From the early 1980s until 2004, Hebert his wife, Judi, and their children lived in the town of Clay on Thunderbird Road near the junction of Bear and Buckley roads.

But the village appealed to him, so that year he bought a house on Third Street.

“I’ve always wanted to be part of a small village,” Hebert said. “I want to sit on my porch and wave to the neighbors going by and get to know people and just belong.

“I want roots,” he said, “and if I’m going to be here putting down roots, I’m going to be a part of it.”

A former president of the Greater Liverpool Chamber of Commerce, Hebert remains active as treasurer of the Historical Association of Greater Liverpool.

Mayor Gary White and Planning Board Chairman Joe Ostuni Jr. both thanked Hebert for his decade in village government.

“I’m just honored to have had the opportunity to serve,” he responded.

LPD stats for May

At the trustees’ June 19 meeting, Liverpool Police Chief Donald Morris reported his department’s activity during the month of May.

Last month LPD officers made 321 traffic stops and issued 240 citations for violations of the state’s vehicle and traffic laws, made four arrests for driving while intoxicated and investigated 12 accidents.

Officers also made 147 residential property checks in May while responding a total of 568 incidents and calls for service.

The department made 25 arrests last month on a total of 36 criminal charges.

McDonald hired P-T

Trustees approved the hiring of Sharon McDonald of Fayetteville as a new part-time police officer here. McDonald is retired from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, where she achieved the rank of sergeant.

From 2012 to 2017, McDonald worked various divisions of the sheriff’s office, including narcotics, abused persons and internal affairs.

“She comes very highly recommended,” said White, a former deputy chief in the Syracuse Police Department.

“I believe she’ll be an asset to our department,” Morris said.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story