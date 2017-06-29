Judith Crump, 71

Judith “Judy” Turner Crump, 71, formerly of Pinehurst, NC, died peacefully on June 28, 2017, in Atlanta, GA. A native of Skaneateles, Judy was the first born child of the late John R. “Jack” and Sue Turner.

Judy was a member of the Skaneateles High School graduating class of 1963. She received a degree in liberal arts from Auburn Community College in Auburn. She was employed by American Airlines as a flight attendant prior to her marriage to Tom Hughes of Skaneateles. Together, they raised two sons, Eric and Mark while living in southern California.

She retired in Pinehurst, NC with her second husband of 26 years, Tom Crump, who proceeded her in death. They were active in their faith community and enjoyed golfing, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Judy stayed in close contact with her many friends near and far. She especially loved visiting her family in her hometown. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and knitting and became a Life Master in bridge. With an incredible sense of humor, she brought laughter and joy everywhere she went. Her faith filled spirit and zest for life will be truly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her son Eric Hughes, his wife Suzanne and their three daughters – Grace, Lily and Stella – all of San Carlos, California; and her son Mark Hughes, his wife Stephanie and their three sons – Bryce, Luke and Jack – all of Roswell, GA. They lovingly called her “Gigi.”

Judy was a loving big sister and second mother to her six younger siblings who have also survived her: brothers, Dr. John J. (Lee) Turner, Mark (Fran) Turner, of Skaneateles, David (Barb) Turner of Liverpool; sisters, Susan (Gene) Pietromonica, Amy (Mark) Marsden, of Skaneateles, and Kim (d. Isaac) Howard of Tifton, GA as well as several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her special friend and soulmate, Jack Pross of Baldwinsville.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 7, at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, Skaneateles, New York. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Atlanta 1244 Park Vista Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30319.

To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

