H. Bradford Arthur, 77

H. Bradford “Brad” Arthur, 77, passed away peacefully, with his wife and family at his side June 24, 2017, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, after a long, courageous battle with Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma.

He was born in Watertown, graduating from Watertown High School and Union College, USAF ROTC. Brad served in active duty for eight years, retiring from the Air Force Reserves in 1989 as a Lt. Colonel.

Most recently of Ocala, FL, Brad enjoyed a full and successful life as a banker for 37 years with Marine Midland Bank (HSBC) in Watertown, Syracuse and Buffalo as well as with SunTrust in Ocala, FL, retiring in 2006.

Brad had a real love of football as a player and referee for over 40 years.

Apart from athletics, he was an avid reader, opera lover, and always rooted for his beloved Yankees.

Brad is survived by his wife Linda A. (Merrill) Arthur, Lynn A. Kibling (Lewis), H. Scott Arthur (Sherry), David M. Arthur (Jennifer) and H. Bradford Arthur III (Beth), Sister, Sara Arthur of New York City, Brother, Kevin P. Arthur (Mary) of Larkspur, CA, Four step sisters, Jacque Cypressi (Sandy), Sebastian, FL., Jeanne Derouin, Sackets Harbor, Jo-Anne and Judy Doughty, both of Kansas City, Mo., a step-brother, James R. Doughty (Faye) New Braunfels, Texas. Twelve grandchildren, one great grandchild, several nieces and nephews.

He will be sorely missed.

At the request of the family, the funeral arrangements will be private in Watertown. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation, PO Box 374, Birmingham, MI 48012-0374. To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

