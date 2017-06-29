CHAMBER CHAT: It’s summer – time for the Summer Concert Series

Summer is finally here, and The Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome it with our annual Community Bank Summer Concert Series. Join us at Lakeland Park on Thursday’s throughout the summer for music, food and sunsets. The concerts are free and open to the public.

The list of concerts is as follows:

•June 29 — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Ripcords Sponsored by James & Nancy Asher. The Cazenovia Chamber of Commerce Goodsight Scholarship will be presented to Hope McGee, our 2017 graduate recipient, during this concert.

•July 4 — Sound provided by Physco Sisters and sponsored by Community Bank, N.A.

1 p.m. — Parade through town

5 p.m. — Fab Cats sponsored by Community Bank / Masonic Lodge.

7 p.m. — The DeSantis Orchestra sponsored by Berkshire Bank.

9 p.m. — Fireworks

•July 13 — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. MG3 Jazz Organ Trio by Society for New Music

•July 20 — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dave Hanlon’s Cookbook sponsored by CNY Arts

•July 27 — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. JT Hall Sponsored by Pelco, Inc.

•Aug. 3 — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. PartyNuts sponsored by Swick Chiropractic, McDowell Insurance Agency and Cazenovia Jewelry by Ralph Monforte

Food and concerts in June are provided by Cazenovia Rotary Club and by Cazenovia Lodge No. 616, Free and Accepted Masons for July and August. Ice cream and fried dough is available at all concerts by Carol’s Food Truck. The concert series is always a great to spend a summer evening in Cazenovia.

Also, July Fourth festivities are less than a week away. The Chamber is looking forward to supporting our local village businesses with their annual sidewalk sales and we encourage everyone to visit downtown and stop by their favorite shops before heading to Lakeland Park that evening for music and fireworks.

Whether you are a business or a member of the community, the Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce is always welcoming new members. Please join us today! For more information on any of our events, contact us at 655-9243 or info@cazenovia.com

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story