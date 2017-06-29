Area Police Blotters: Weeks of June 7 to 20

Jun 29, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Crime, Eagle Bulletin
Ethan Palmer, 18, of Canastota, was arrested June 18 and charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Lisa Cheresnowsky, 48, of East Syracuse, was arrested June 18 and charged with petit larceny.
Adreionna Barker, 19, of Syracuse, was arrested June 18 and charged with petit larceny.
Najah Fields, 23, of Syracuse, was arrested June 17 and charged with robbery in the second degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree and petit larceny.
Rina Kumari, 40, of Manlius, was arrested June 16 and charged with petit larceny.
Robin Perras, 40, of Syracuse, was arrested June 14 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and an arrest warrant for false personation.
Danielle Blakely, 33, of DeWitt, was arrested June 12 and charged with harassment in the second degree.
Brian Nicholas, 20, of East Syracuse, was arrested June 7 and charged with criminal trespassing in the third degree.
Troy A. Mims, 51, of Palace Court, North Syracuse, was arrested June 20 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, unlawful possession of marijuana and speeding over the state limit.
Jason M. Perkins, 34, of Peck Road, Sullivan, was arrested June 19 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.
Dante A. Mascato, 18, of Sunset Drive, Manlius, was arrested June 19 and charged with criminal contempt in the second degree and criminal trespassing in the second degree.
Bobbie Lynn Masullo-Bushneck, 29, of Wendell Avenue, Nedrow, was arrested June 19 and charged with burglary in the second degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree and criminal trespassing in the second degree.
Kelly A. Giblin Jr., 36, of Merritt Avenue, Syracuse, was arrested June 15 and charged with criminal trespassing in the third degree.
I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.
Jun 28, 2017 0
Jun 27, 2017 0
Jun 27, 2017 0
Jun 26, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Jun 29, 2017
Jun 29, 2017
Jun 28, 2017
Jun 28, 2017