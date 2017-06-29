Area Police Blotters: Weeks of June 7 to 20

DeWitt

Ethan Palmer, 18, of Canastota, was arrested June 18 and charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Lisa Cheresnowsky, 48, of East Syracuse, was arrested June 18 and charged with petit larceny.

Adreionna Barker, 19, of Syracuse, was arrested June 18 and charged with petit larceny.

Najah Fields, 23, of Syracuse, was arrested June 17 and charged with robbery in the second degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree and petit larceny.

Rina Kumari, 40, of Manlius, was arrested June 16 and charged with petit larceny.

Robin Perras, 40, of Syracuse, was arrested June 14 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and an arrest warrant for false personation.

Danielle Blakely, 33, of DeWitt, was arrested June 12 and charged with harassment in the second degree.

Brian Nicholas, 20, of East Syracuse, was arrested June 7 and charged with criminal trespassing in the third degree.

Manlius

Troy A. Mims, 51, of Palace Court, North Syracuse, was arrested June 20 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, unlawful possession of marijuana and speeding over the state limit.

Jason M. Perkins, 34, of Peck Road, Sullivan, was arrested June 19 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Dante A. Mascato, 18, of Sunset Drive, Manlius, was arrested June 19 and charged with criminal contempt in the second degree and criminal trespassing in the second degree.

Bobbie Lynn Masullo-Bushneck, 29, of Wendell Avenue, Nedrow, was arrested June 19 and charged with burglary in the second degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree and criminal trespassing in the second degree.

Kelly A. Giblin Jr., 36, of Merritt Avenue, Syracuse, was arrested June 15 and charged with criminal trespassing in the third degree.

