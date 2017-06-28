White returns for fifth term as Liverpool mayor

By Russ Tarby

Contributing Writer

Nearly 100 votes were cast in the village of Liverpool’s June 20 election in which Mayor Gary White and incumbent Trustee Christina Fadden Fitch were returned to office. Next month, White will begin his fifth mayoral term while Fadden Fitch starts her second term as trustee.

Meanwhile, political neophyte Jason Recor won his first-ever campaign for public office when he was elected to the trustee’s seat vacated by longtime Trustee Dennis Hebert.

All three Republicans — White, Fadden Fitch and Recor — ran without opposition. Democrats have failed to field village candidates since 2001.

White topped all three vote-getters with 97, while Recor drew 94 votes and Fadden Fitch 92.

When the village of Liverpool’s Republican caucus convened April 27, its 35 attendees essentially decided the June 20 election by nominating White, Fadden Fitch and Recor who, because they faced no competition, were assured of victories in the June 20 election.

Recor works as an account manager for Time Warner Cable Business. He and his family recently moved to Balsam Street from Bradenton, Florida. He’s originally from Nedrow and attended Onondaga Central High School. Recor recently served as a member of the Liverpool village Zoning Board of Appeals.

White, a retired deputy police chief from the Syracuse Police Department, served six terms as a village trustee before running for mayor in 2009 when he prevailed over independent candidate Tom Stack by a vote of 291 to 154. In four subsequent elections White ran unopposed.

Fadden Fitch took her seat on the village board after running unopposed in 2015 to replace outgoing Trustee Bob Gaetano. A former assistant executive director of the New York State Right to Life Committee, Fitch ran unsuccessfully for state Assembly in 2008 and 2010. She works for Brown & Sanford Consulting LLC for Honeywell International.

