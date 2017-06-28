Village board meeting scheduled for July 5

Jun 28, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Government
The July Village Board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, at the Municipal Building, 90 Albany St., Cazenovia. The monthly village board meeting is usually the first Monday of every month, but the July meeting was changed due to the July 4 holiday.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
