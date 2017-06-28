 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Village board meeting scheduled for July 5

Jun 28, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Government

Village board meeting scheduled for July 5

The July Village Board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, at the Municipal Building, 90 Albany St., Cazenovia. The monthly village board meeting is usually the first Monday of every month, but the July meeting was changed due to the July 4 holiday.

 

Comment on this Story

East Syracuse fireworks will be held July 8
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill