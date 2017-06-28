Village board meeting scheduled for July 5

The July Village Board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, at the Municipal Building, 90 Albany St., Cazenovia. The monthly village board meeting is usually the first Monday of every month, but the July meeting was changed due to the July 4 holiday.

