Summer reading

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church to host book chats

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Skaneateles announces two upcoming book chats: one in July, and one in August.

On Sunday, July 16, 11:30 a.m., local author and Holy Trinity church member Shirley Perry will be on hand as we discuss her book “After Many Days.”

This is a memoir of her adventures as an undercover CIA spy behind the Iron Curtain during the Cold War.

Sunday, Aug. 13, 11:30 a.m. is the date for the second book chat, which will focus on the novel “The Golden Son” by Shilpi Somaya Gowda.

In this story the cherished son of a family in rural India backs away from his expected role at home and travels to America to study medicine in a gritty Dallas Texas hospital, where is confronts trial and temptation.

Both of the discussions will follow the morning 10 a.m. worship service. The public is welcome to attend. A light salad lunch and beverages will be offered.

Both of the books are available through the Skaneateles Library, at retail or online bookstores and on electronic readers.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 37 W. Genesee Street in Skaneateles.

Contact Gretchen Jeffers, gjlakeside67@aol.com or 315-567-6137 if you plan to attend or have questions.

