Sullivan and Dick to wed

Jun 28, 2017 Eagle Observer, News, News, Skaneateles Press

Walter and Kathleen Sullivan of Skaneateles, NY are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, Timothy Casey Sullivan, to Jamie Lee Dick, the daughter of Edward and Jan Dick of Aurora, Nebraska.  Tim graduated from Colgate University in 2003 and later received his MBA degree from The Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University.  He is a partner and Director of Acquisitions at Merlone Geier Partners, a private equity firm that owns and manages over 90 retail properties on the West Coast.  Jamie graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Business Administration.  She spent five years working at Johnson & Johnson before joining Allergan as a medical device sales territory manager.  They reside in San Francisco, CA and plan to wed in Omaha, NE late Sept., 2017.

