Marcoccia appointed to endowed chair at Cazenovia College

Cazenovia College quad

Will hold Jill Hebl St. Clair ʼ62 Endowed Chair in Accounting and Finance

Cazenovia College has announceds the appointment of Dr. Lou Marcoccia, the former executive vice president and chief financial officer of Syracuse University, to the Jill Hebl St. Clair ’62 Endowed Chair in Accounting and Finance.

In this position, Marcoccia will teach accounting and finance courses, perform academic mentoring, develop a finance program, help to establish student internships and employment opportunities in accounting and finance and participate in key college administrative events associated with the teaching mission of the institution.

“We’ve been searching for just the right person for our endowed chair in accounting and finance and found the perfect fit in Lou Marcoccia,” said Sharon Dettmer, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty. “Our students will benefit greatly from Lou’s wealth of experience in accounting and finance operations, his involvement in industry associations, often in leadership roles, and his connections within the industry. We’re extremely fortunate and excited to have someone with Lou’s credentials joining our faculty.”

Marcoccia recently retired from Syracuse University after 40 years of leadership roles in the institution’s financial administration. He began his career with the university in 1975 as the director of internal audit followed by several positions of increasing responsibility including comptroller, senior vice president for business, finance, and administrative services and chief financial officer, until his final position in 2006 as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

“Lou’s vast experience and knowledge as a leader in accounting and financial administration will be a tremendous asset to our business management program. I look forward to his involvement in taking our program to the next level,” said Ron Chesbrough, president of Cazenovia College.

“I am honored to hold the Jill Hebl St. Clair ’62 Endowed Chair in Accounting and Finance at Cazenovia College, and to be a member of the Cazenovia College community,” said Marcoccia. “I am very pleased to have the opportunity to provide service in support of the college’s Business and Management Program and its students.”

Marcoccia has been a member of several industry associations including the American Accounting Institution, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the National Association of Accountants, the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants, the Financial Executives Institute and the Institute of Internal Auditors.

In addition to his professional career, Marcoccia has served on a number of boards and charitable organizations. He was president of the Syracuse University Theatre Corporation, Drumlins, Inc., and Syracuse University Hotel and Conference Center, LLC and he served on the board of the Upstate Medical University Foundation.

Marcoccia received his Doctor of Education from the University of Pennsylvania. He holds a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Syracuse University.

