Madison County sheriff resigns to take state job

Allen Riley

County Republicans and Democrats both endorse candidates for fall election

By Jason Emerson

editor

Madison County Sheriff Allen Riley recently was appointed to the state Commission of Correction by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and has resigned his position as sheriff — and both the Republican and Democrat parties in the county have announced their preferred candidates for the fall election.

Riley, who has been Madison County sheriff since 2009, was appointed to the state Commission of Correction on June 21, and resigned his office shortly thereafter. The commission monitors jails, police lock-ups and prisons throughout New York state.

Riley replaces Dr. Phyllis Harrison-Ross, who died after a brief illness in January 2017. His term on the commission extends through December 2018.

“The Board of Supervisors wishes to thank Allen Riley for his over seven years of service to our community as sheriff and congratulate him on his appointment by Governor Andrew Cuomo as New York State Corrections Commissioner,” the county board of supervisors stated in a release. “We look forward to working with Undersheriff John Ball as he handles the day-to-day operations of the Office of the Sheriff.”

Riley’s term of office was set to expire this year and the sheriff’s position will be on the Nov. 7 ballot. According to an official in the county board of elections, both the Republican and Democrat parties have candidates for the job passing petitions to get on the ballot. Those petitions are due by July 13.

Both of county’s major political parties have already endorsed their candidates for November: The Madison County Democratic Committee has endorsed Undersheriff John Ball and the Madison County Republican Committee has endorsed longtime law enforcement officer Todd Hood.

Ball has been in public service for 35 years, including active duty with the United States Navy, 18 years of local government service in Onondaga County and overseeing multiple Homeland Security-related programs and initiatives in the Central New York Urban Area Security Initiative. As undersheriff, he oversaw day-to-day operations of the agency, including the correctional facility, criminal division, road patrol, civil division, traffic safety coordinator and the STOP DWI program.

Ball has worked for five years on the application for accreditation by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice and is committed to completion of this application. Such accreditation asks that standards be met in every aspect of the work of the sheriff’s office.

In addition, he has served on the committees of various school and local community organizations, including as a member of the board of directors of BRiDGES, Madison County Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, and the Madison County Community Action Partnership.

“Undersheriff Ball is prepared to support and build on the innovative initiatives begun by Sheriff Riley, and is already performing all of the duties of the office of county sheriff to ensure a smooth transition,” said Madison County Democratic Committee Chair Mike Oot.

Hood, a 48-year resident of Madison County, lives in the City of Oneida with his wife Kelley and three children. Hood has more than 26 years of experience in law enforcement, which began as a Madison County corrections officer. He spent 22 years with the Syracuse Police Department, beginning as a patrolman before being promoted up through the ranks to hold positions such as fire arms instructor, S.W.A.T. supervisor and detective for the Gang Task Force.

Additionally, Hood was deputized as a U.S. Marshal and currently serves as an investigator with the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office. In addition to his various law enforcement roles, Hood also holds numerous diversified law enforcement certifications.

“Hood’s extensive first-hand experience in law enforcement as well as corrections will enable him to lead the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and corrections facility into the foreseeable future,” said a statement from the Madison County Republican Committee. “We are confident that Hood will continue to lead the sheriff’s department with the utmost professionalism and responsible fiscal balance that ensures the overall safety of our fellow Madison County residents.”

