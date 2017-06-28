Legislature approves bill to provide Thruway toll waivers for Syracuse-area commuters

Courtesy of the NYS Thruway Authority

By Sarah Hall

Editor

After a number of failed attempts, the effort to waive tolls for Syracuse-area commuters on the Thruway has finally passed the New York State Legislature.

The bill’s passage will authorize short-distance commuter permits for travel along the Thruway between exits 34-A and 39 to encourage drivers to use the roadway instead of local roads or other highways. While drivers would pay an initial fee to obtain the permit, no other costs would be associated with the commuter passes.

The goal of the bill, according to sponsor State Sen. John A. DeFrancisco, are to increase public safety and to lessen the impact on local roads, as well as helping commuters get to their destinations faster.

“Between those exits, it saves people a substantial amount of time from one exit to the other if it’s done by way of the Thruway versus the local streets,” DeFrancisco said. “It would save all kinds of times for commuters. It would save the hassle of a lot of traffic, and it would save a lot of gas. It would be a much more economical way.”

Syracuse is one of just a few cities bisected by the Thruway; others, such as Albany and Buffalo, have already waived tolls for area commuters. DeFrancisco said that’s what prompted him to sponsor the bill during this year’s session.

“My thinking was, if Buffalo, why not Syracuse?” he said. “There’s been precedent set, and we’re not chump change in Syracuse. We should be treated the same way.

If course, this isn’t the first time the idea has been discussed. DeFrancisco himself proposed it in 2007, and State Sen. David Valesky brought it up again last year. Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli, who sponsored it this year in the Assembly, said it’s been bandied about for years. But the need for it this year was particularly urgent given the coming changes to Syracuse’s infrastructure.

“In particular, the need for this legislation was prompted by the upcoming I-81 reconstruction project and the need to alleviate the traffic problems the construction will create,” he said. “I am pleased that we have been able to get this bill passed both in the Assembly and Senate this year.”

Magnarelli said the measure was primarily passed in the interest of public safety.

“The Thruway is one of the safest roads in the state, based on accidents per mile,” his office said in a statement.

“However, many commuters in urban areas choose to by-pass the Thruway in favor of local roads and highways due to the cost of tolls. As a result, motorist safety is reduced, traffic congestion on local roads is increased, and unneeded stress is placed on local infrastructure.”

DeFrancisco agreed.

“Public safety is the driving force behind the legislation,” he said. “I’m hopeful that the governor will sign this bill into law to help provide safer travel options for commuters in our community.”

Local legislators also expressed their support for the legislation, including Second District Onondaga County Legislator John Dougherty, who introduced a memorializing resolution in the county legislature in support of the measure in December.

“I’m thrilled it’s going through,” Dougherty said. “That’s the first thought came to my mind.”

Dougherty said opening up the Thruway, while it “wouldn’t solve anything” once the I-81 reconstruction began, would help alleviate any traffic issues caused by the roadwork.

“Anything we can do to take people off the surface streets will help,” he said.

Salina Supervisor Mark Nicotra agreed.

“Any time another option [can be used] to get somewhere, it’s always helpful, especially during construction times,” Nicotra said.

Nicotra said the Thruway option might be especially useful if the state Department of Transportation moves forward with a potential construction project on Onondaga Lake Parkway, which could impact the village of Liverpool, Old Liverpool Road and the surrounding areas.

“Any cars you can get away from there is going to help that issue as well,” he said.

Nicotra did have some concerns about how the proposal would be rolled out.

While some state legislators had expressed concerns about the financial impact on the New York State Thruway Authority, Magnarelli said any impact would be offset.

“I believe the positive financial effects, not only to the motorists, but to the excess wear and tear on our local roads will far outweigh any lost revenue,” he said.

The bill also includes a provision that will allow the Thruway Authority to limit the use of the commuter permits to peak travel hours.

Nicotra said that proposal could deter some users, and he did have some other concerns.

“We’re not sure yet how it’s going to work,” he said. “Presumably you’ve got to get this pass, but how much is that going to cost? They’ve got this [provision] where if [the Thruway] isn’t making money, they can charge you more…. In theory, it’s a good idea. But the devil’s in the details.”

The legislation now awaits the governor’s signature.

