July at the Camillus Senior Center

By Tricia Bacon

Senior Citizens Coordinator

The following Events for July 2017 are being offered at the Camillus Senior Center 25 ½ First St. Camillus.

All Star Band/Jazz Emsemble

The Stan Colella All-Star Band, a youth jazz ensemble from the Syracuse Parks Department, will perform here at the center on Thursday, July 6 at 1 p.m. The concert is free, although donations are accepted for a scholarship fund. Call 315-672-5820 for more information or to sign up for lunch at noon before the concert.

Cards to Color

Five cards for $5 – Kits to make and take. Color can be done in class or at home. Monday, July 10 at 9:30 a.m. Please call 315-672-5820 to register.

Jewelry Making

Come make a 7 inch toggle bracelet or earrings with beads and wire. Monday July 17 from 9:30 to 11 a.m., $2 earrings or bracelet per person, per class $4 for necklace. Please register in advance by calling 315-672-5820.

Bunko Party

Join us for this fun dice game. No skill required. Great chance to get out and meet friends. All supplies and refreshments provided. Prizes! Monday July 24 from 1 to 3 p.m., $2 per person/cash.

Card Stamping

Make beautiful homemade greeting cards using the rubber stamping technique. All materials are provided. Monday, July 24 9:30 to 11 a.m., $2 per person – two cards per class. Please call 315-672-5820 to register. .

Picnic

Enjoy a summer picnic at the Erie Canal Park! Lunch catered by Camillus Catering Co. will include BBQ pork on a roll, baked beans, mac salad, lemonade, and ice cream. Stroll along the canal, take a boat ride, and enjoy the entertainment. Since parking is limited at the canal, carpooling is encouraged. Tuesday, July 25 from 11 to 2 p.m., $3 cash due in advance. Space is limited. Sign up at the center. For questions, please call 315-672-5820.

Syracuse Chiefs Game

Enjoy an afternoon at the ball park watching our Syracuse Chiefs vs Louisville! We have reserved seats in the 200-level between 3rd base and home plate. Wednesday, July 26. The school bus leaves from the center at 12:00 pm and returns after the game at approx. 3 p.m. Only $12 per person. (55+) Please call 315-672-5820 to register by July 10.

Painted Treasures

Come paint a lovely project. All supplies included. Thursday, July 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. we will be painting a beautiful Hummingbird plate and mug, $15 per person. Please stop by the office to view a sample or photo of the project. Please call 315-672-5820 to register.

Art Club

Our drawing and painting class has been suspended until we can find an instructor. (If you know of someone who might be qualified and interested, please let us know) In the meantime, we will have Art Club for artists who want to meet up and work on their own projects. Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. Call the office at 315-672-5820 for more information

AARP Smart Driver Course

Learn defensive driving techniques to keep you safe on the road and receive a reduction on your car insurance. Wednesday, Sept. 20 or Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 8:30 to 3 p.m. You must be here for the entire class, $20 for AARP members/$25 for non-members. Make checks payable to AARP – a check for each person – You may bring a lunch or order lunch at the center – Participants should bring their unexpired driver’s license and AARP membership card if applicable. Class size is limited so early registration is recommended. Phone registration will not be accepted. Payment must accompany registration form. Call the center for more information.

The Senior Center is always looking for volunteers, stop by to inquire or call the center to learn about opportunities.

The Senior Center will be closed on the following days: Monday and Tuesday – July 3 and July 4 and Monday – July 31.

