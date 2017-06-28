East Syracuse fireworks will be held July 8

Pictured from left to right are East Syracuse Mayor Robert Tackman, East Syracuse Parks and Recreation Director Tom Richardson and Gino Barbuto, owner of East Syracuse Chevy. (Photo by Hayleigh Gowans)

East Syracuse Chevy sponsors community event

The 41st annual Ronald A. Russell Fireworks in East Syracuse will be held Saturday, July 8, and recently, East Syracuse Chevrolet presented the village with a check for $3,500 to go toward the celebration.

“We’re proud to give back to the community that supports us every day,” said Gino Barbuto, owner of East Syracuse Chevy. “It’s not just fireworks, this [event] means a lot to the community…so we feel this is a good cause and it’s good for the community.”

Barbuto presented the check to Mayor Robert Tackman and Parks and Recreation Director Tom Richardson on June 26 at East Syracuse Chevy.

The fireworks and community weekend is celebrated annually around the week of the Fourth of July. This year the fireworks will be held on Saturday, July 8 at the East Syracuse Elementary fields.

In addition to the fireworks, an old fashioned ice cream social and a carnival style event will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 7 at Ellis Field Park. The Noisy Boys will provide live entertainment, and family activities include inflatables, pony ride, a dunk tank, face painting and more.

The fireworks celebration on July 8 begins at 6:15 p.m. and there will be youth games, a dunk tank and inflatable bounce houses for families to enjoy. Food and drink will be sold by community groups including the ESM Spartan Marching Band, East Syracuse Pop Warner, Tillie’s Touch and ESM Youth Sports.

Dan Elliot & The Monterays will perform live music before the fireworks, and the fireworks will be held at 9:30 p.m.

“We’re excited to be here today to accept this generous donation from East Syracuse Chevy,” said Tackman. “They’re a great supporter of our community and we’re excited for them to be sponsoring our fireworks.”

In 2015, Tackman presented a proclamation to the family of former mayor Ronald A. Russell Jr., who passed away in 2014, that the celebration would be known as the “Ronald A. Russell Fireworks” from now on. Russell started the tradition of Community Weekend in 1976.

Tom Richardson, said each year, a group of about 20 volunteers and himself help plan and put together the weekend of events.

For more information about summer events in East Syracuse, go to villageofeastsyracuse.com/parks-recreation.

