BEE LOCAL: Sloan DeLaney P.C.

Karen Sloan DeLaney, attorney

8 River St., Baldwinsville; (315) 635-1591

sloandelaney.com

Q: What problem does your business solve?

A: Sloan DeLaney P.C. is a small boutique law firm that concentrates its practice on estate planning, elder law and estate and trust administration. We service clients who are just starting to build their families and their wealth to retired people and seniors who are planning their estates and protecting their assets from ever-rising long term care cost.

Many of our clients have special concerns to address in their estate planning, such as a family member with special needs, carrying out charitable intentions or reducing their tax liability.

We also assist clients who are dealing with the death of a loved one and the complicated task of administering an estate or a trust.

Q: Why does your product or service stand out?

A: Our goal is to provide compassionate legal advice in plain English. I have been a practicing trusts and estates lawyer for more than 20 years, most of that time in larger law firms. We can, therefore, provide the experience of a large firm with the service of a smaller firm.

Preparing your will and estate plan can be overwhelming for many people. We help to break the process down, make it understandable and patiently guide clients through the process.

Q: Why did you choose to locate your business in B’ville?

A: I reside in Baldwinsville. It is my home and my goal was always to work and live in my community. This is a community rich in history and potential for growth and prosperity.

Plus, our office is right on the river. We may be biased, but it could be the best view in town and maybe even in the county. There is something about watching the bald eagles circle the water in the morning, and the boats passing through Lock 24 in the afternoon that make coming into work pretty easy. The more I learn of the history of life along the Seneca River, the more I feel compelled to be vested in this community.

Q: What is your favorite part about the B’ville community?

A: The people of the Baldwinsville community are a tight-knit group. This is a community of neighbors who lend a hand, bring meals to a homebound resident and still enjoy a good parade down the main street. There is something to be said for that. That is something to cherish.

Q: What do you see for your business in the next five years?

A: Sloan DeLaney P.C. is growing and will continue to grow. Like any small business, growth is both a blessing and a challenge. We are up for that challenge but remain firm on the commitment to provide personal service to clients.

Q: What has been your most satisfying moment in business?

A: Often, I will see clients exhale at the end of our meeting and tell me they are relieved. That sigh of relief is success — it is assurance that we understand each other and I have done my job.

Q: If you were to tell one person “thank you” for helping you become the person you are today or your business become what it is today, who would it be and what did they do?

A: I would have to thank my father-in-law, John DeLaney, who is also an attorney. I worked with John for 13 years. I owe a lot to John, who taught me, by example, to practice law honestly and compassionately and gave me the confidence to open Sloan DeLaney P.C. He believed in me. Sometimes, that is all it takes.

Q: What super power would you like to have?

A: The ability to manipulate time. A friend said to me recently, “The days are long and the years are short.” That comment has certainly resonated with me. There are always too many things to do and not enough hours in the day.

Bee Local is a monthly feature highlighting local businesses, all of which are members of the Greater Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce. Subjects are chosen and interviewed by the chamber.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story