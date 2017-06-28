Art Park loans sculpture to Xavier Woods

Jun 28, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Nonprofits
Stone Quarry Hill Art Park will collaborate with Bob Doucette to facilitate the installation of an outdoor sculpture at Xavier Woods. (submitted photo)
Stone Quarry Hill Art Park will collaborate with Bob Doucette to facilitate the installation of an outdoor sculpture at Xavier Woods. Swan, is a nine-foot high, red, aluminum sculpture by artist Miriam Nelson, compliments the modern homes that have been integrated into the fabric of the University neighborhood on the block bounded by Comstock, Vincent, Jamesville and Thurber avenues.
Stone Quarry Hill Art Park facilitates temporary sculpture loans from its collection as a means of bringing art to the public. Museums often loan works to other institutions or create a “study collection” of objects for educational purposes, similarly, the Art Park is looking to maximize public exposure to its ever-evolving collection of outdoor sculpture through its off-site loan program.
“We are pleased to partner with Mr. Doucette to bring such a prominent sculpture to Syracuse. Xavier Woods embodies the values inherent in the design of the Art Park and our founder, Dorothy Riester’s, mid-century modern home,” said Art Park Executive Director Emily Zaengle. “The homes in Xavier Woods suggest a contemporary, urban approach to living in relation to the land. Comstock’s sidewalks are well traveled by people heading into Syracuse University, we hope they enjoy this addition to their commute. Even on the dreariest of days this sculpture adds life to its surroundings. We hope people will be enticed to come to the Art Park to experience more of that dance between sculpture, home, and environment.”
The Art Park currently has sculptures on loan with the Village of Cazenovia, Cazenovia Preservation Foundation and the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum.
More information about the Art Park and its programs can be found online at sqhap.org.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
