Years Ago in Skaneateles

Years Ago

by Luke Lynn and George Ross

10 Years

Ten years ago, the Press published an article regarding illegal immigration getting more attention from Americans. This is because more local cases began to pop up. In Syracuse, a minivan rear ended another vehicle. The people in the minivan fled, and were eventually caught by the police. Their car contained drugs, mass amounts of money in cash, and fake social security cards, two of the three people were illegal immigrants. In order to prevent illegal immigration, the ideas of building a dome around and over America or a wall around America’s southern border were suggested. Sound familiar?

25 Years

Twenty five years ago an advertisement appeared in the Press about the Cazenovia sidewalk sales. The festivities began on Wednesday July 1st. The Association of Cazenovia Business quoted, “You are sure to find something for everyone — all at greatly reduced prices — from silver and gifts to women’s clothing, fabrics, antiques, and much more!” The ACB hosted the event and everyday included popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy, waffle on a stick, and a chicken barbecue. Make sure to clear your schedules for the Skaneateles Side Walk Sales coming soon in late July.

50 Years

Fifty years ago, the Press released an article about pollution becoming a problem in Skaneateles Lake. Someone who lived on the lake took a sample of water from their waterfront. After testing, they were advised to boil their drinking water taken from the lake to decrease the amount of contaminants. In another instance of lake pollution, “Mayor James C. Marshall” cites the presence of detergent scum, which, he said, apparently had entered the lake from Lake View Circle. This was a result of people running their dirty water into the lake instead of the sewer systems, most likely because it was cheaper to run a pipe to the lake, rather than hook into the public sewers. An additional instance of scum was found at in the cove area. Although being scum, it was not from detergent. Many people in Skaneateles love our lake, whether it’s for water activities, or for drinking. Therefore it is very important to keep our lake clean!

75 Years

Seventy five years ago an advertisement was posted in the paper regarding money donations to the war effort. The ad highlighted different amounts of money that people could donate in order to give supplies to soldiers, build planes, run machinery, etc. For example, for every 50,000 dollars donated, a fighter plane could be constructed. In today’s market, this price is exponentially higher. For a F-22 Raptor fighter jet, the United States must pay 350 million dollars in order to construct one of these planes. Another more extreme plane is the B-2 Spirit, which is a bomber and costs a whopping 2.4 billion dollars to manufacture. Another product advertised is ammunition. 10 cents could buy 5 cartridges. Today, 20 cartridges costs around 5 U.S. dollars. This just goes to show how far technology has come, at the cost of the citizens of the United States.

100 Years

One hundred years ago this week, there were two separate cases of drownings in Skaneateles Lake, one being a two year old child, and one a grown man. The case of the young child was due to the fact that he was left unattended near the water, and was unable to swim. He fell in off of the seawall behind the Skaneateles hotel. First responders attempted to save the child using a lungmotor, an old resuscitations device, but his efforts were to no avail. The grown man mysteriously disappeared into the lake, and a $100 reward was placed for finding his body. With July fourth just around the corner, it is imperative that you stay safe out on the water, and follow all safety procedures. Some precautions to take in order to stay safe include: Wear a life jacket, keep an eye on young children, do not drink alcohol. Stay safe, and enjoy the fourth.

