OUR VIEW: What does it take to get to Carnegie Hall?

Cazenovia student musicians Colton Kubiniec, left, Saulo Ferreira, middle, and Madison Filkorn graduated last Saturday as part of the CHS Class of 2017. All three also performed with the Syracuse Youth Orchestra Friday evening at Carnegie Hall in New York City. (submitted photo)

We learned late last week that Cazenovia High School seniors Colton Kubiniec, Saulo Ferreira and Madison Filkorn played Carnegie Hall with the Syracuse Youth Orchestra on Friday night — the night before graduation — then drove from New York City back to Cazenovia overnight so they could be at graduation by 10:15 a.m., where they all played with the string ensemble before the graduation ceremonies.

Student musicians Kubiniec (viola), Ferreira (cello) and Filkorn (violin) played in the “Viennese Masters Orchestra Invitational” at Carnegie Hall. The concert featured five youth orchestras from around the country. Syracuse was chosen to close the concert with their three pieces, Overture to “Candide” by Leonard Bernstein, “Tritsch Tratsch Polka” by Johann Strauss, Jr. and “Symphony No.5, Finale” by Dmitri Shostakovich. Syracuse’s performance garnered a standing ovation.

Kubiniec, Ferreira and Filkhorn all have been playing since fourth grade with recently retired CHS music instructor Mary Coburn. The three played in the Cazenovia High School orchestra, string ensemble and also played in a quartet together.

What a fantastic way to cap off a senior year, and what a testament to dedication that these three student musicians drove to New York City, played at Carnegie Hall then drove back to Cazenovia in a span of 24 hours.

During last Saturday’s graduation ceremonies, Superintendent Matt Reilly told graduates that as they move forward in life they should be inspired by others and “continue to inspire others as you’ve inspired me.” This wonderful story of three young musicians’ whose hard work carried them to a performance in one of this country’s great music venues has certainly inspired us, and is an excellent lesson in success.

