Manlius Fourth of July celebration and fireworks information

From left to right: Zach, 10, Sydney, 8, and Megan, 8, show off their American pride at the 2016 Manlius parade. (File Photo)

The 38th annual Manlius Fourth of July Community Celebration is soon coming up, and will bring a full day of entertainment, food and games to the village on Tuesday, July 4.

The day’s events kick off from 7 to 9 a.m. with the annual pancake breakfast at St. Ann’s Church, 104 Academy St., Manlius. Following that will be the registration for the bike decorating contest at 9:15 a.m. at the parade judges table near the swan pond on Fayette Street.

At 9:30 a.m., the annual Stickley Chair Race will be held, where participants decorate and create mobile and often wacky chair creations to race through the streets before the parade begins. Interested participants must register by Friday, June 30 to be in the race.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. and starts on E. Seneca Street and runs down Fayette Street to Stickley Drive. The grand marshal of the parade this year is recently retired Town of Manlius Police Department Chief Francis Marlowe.

The parade ends at the village centre, with a ceremony to follow at the village amphitheater on Arkie Albanese Avenue. The ceremony will include the singing of the National Anthem, he opening Fourth of July prayer and Mayor Paul Whorrall presenting awards for Grand Marshal, the Swan Award and Outstanding Business Award.

Starting after the ceremony, there will be many activities for families to enjoy in the Arkie Albanese area. Craft and food vendors will be set up in the parking lot in front of the Manlius Library. Carnival rides and games will be available in the Town of Manlius Police parking lot, where families can purchase all-day ride wristbands for $20 per person.

A Cornhole Tournament to benefit Clear Path for Veterans will start at 2 p.m. at the lower swan pond and the cost to enter is $30 per team. More information and registration for this event can be found by searching “2017 Manlius Cornhole Tournament 2nd Annual” on Facebook.

Live entertainment will be held throughout the day at the Village Amphitheater. The schedule of live performances are as follows: DownBeat Percussion at 12:30 p.m.; CircOvation, an aerial stunt show, at 1 p.m.; Tink Bennett and Tailor Made at 4 p.m.; Twin Magicians at 6 p.m.; and Letizia and the Z Band at 7 p.m.

The day ends with a fireworks display behind the Manlius Village Centre at dusk.

For more information about the day of events, go to manliusvillage.org/161/recreation or call 315-682-7887.

