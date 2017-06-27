Lions Club donates over $13K for Rachel’s Challenge

Jun 27, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Nonprofits, Schools
Pictured from left: Tim Crouch, 2018 Lions Club President; Dr. Jan Woodworth, Board of Education President; and Christi Brenneck, Rachael’s Challenge Club Advisor. (submitted photo)
On Monday, June 19, the Cazenovia Lions Club Foundation presented a check for $13,269 to the Cazenovia Board of Education to fulfill a pledge to support The Rachel’s Challenge program in the Cazenovia middle and high schools. The Cazenovia Lions Club Foundation raised the money at the March 25 Rachel’s Challenge Fundraising Dinner/Auction at the Hampton Inn & Suites.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
