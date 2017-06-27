 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Lions Club donates over $13K for Rachel’s Challenge

Jun 27, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Nonprofits, Schools

Lions Club donates over $13K for Rachel’s Challenge

Pictured from left: Tim Crouch, 2018 Lions Club President; Dr. Jan Woodworth, Board of Education President; and Christi Brenneck, Rachael’s Challenge Club Advisor. (submitted photo)

On Monday, June 19, the Cazenovia Lions Club Foundation presented a check for $13,269 to the Cazenovia Board of Education to fulfill a pledge to support The Rachel’s Challenge program in the Cazenovia middle and high schools. The Cazenovia Lions Club Foundation raised the money at the March 25 Rachel’s Challenge Fundraising Dinner/Auction at the Hampton Inn & Suites.

Comment on this Story

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill