High school students collaborate on manufacturing project

Baldwinsville student Jarrett Phinney works on the charger in his CIM class. It was his design that was chosen for mass production. (submitted photo)

Students from Cazenovia High School and Baldwinsville’s Baker High School recently worked together to manufacture electronic device and phone chargers. Students learned about all kinds of manufacturing techniques, as well as some electrical wiring. They also learned valuable skills about cost analysis, lean manufacturing, time management skills and mass production.

The project was the idea of Baker High School tech teacher Jamie Cuyler. Cuyler contacted Cazenovia Tech teacher Chris Hurd, and they put the project together. Both groups worked on the design, and once the design was 3D modelled in CAD software, B’ville did most of the manufacturing of the case of the project, while the students at Caz were in charge of the electrical parts, wiring and connections.

The projects were shuttled back and forth by the teachers between operations, so the project could be done step by step. Students coordinated the whole process.

Students were also able to incorporate some work with an international manufacturer as well. Jeff Richards from Legrand North America/Pass & Seymour donated most of the electrical parts like the plug and the outlet for use in the project.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story