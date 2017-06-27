 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

High school students collaborate on manufacturing project

Jun 27, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Schools

High school students collaborate on manufacturing project

Baldwinsville student Jarrett Phinney works on the charger in his CIM class. It was his design that was chosen for mass production. (submitted photo)

Students from Cazenovia High School and Baldwinsville’s Baker High School recently worked together to manufacture electronic device and phone chargers. Students learned about all kinds of manufacturing techniques, as well as some electrical wiring. They also learned valuable skills about cost analysis, lean manufacturing, time management skills and mass production.

Cazenovia Computer Integrated Manufacturing (CIM) student Mackenzie Yates puts together the electrical sub-assembly for their production project. (submitted photo)

The project was the idea of Baker High School tech teacher Jamie Cuyler. Cuyler contacted Cazenovia Tech teacher Chris Hurd, and they put the project together. Both groups worked on the design, and once the design was 3D modelled in CAD software, B’ville did most of the manufacturing of the case of the project, while the students at Caz were in charge of the electrical parts, wiring and connections.

The projects were shuttled back and forth by the teachers between operations, so the project could be done step by step. Students coordinated the whole process.

Students were also able to incorporate some work with an international manufacturer as well. Jeff Richards from Legrand North America/Pass & Seymour donated most of the electrical parts like the plug and the outlet for use in the project.

Comment on this Story

Lions Club donates over $13K for Rachel’s Challenge
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill