Children’s Summer Programs at the Cazenovia Public Library

The Cazenovia Public Library’s summer schedule (July 1 through August 21) is brimming with fun and educational kid-friendly activities, thanks to Children’s Programming Coordinator Jenna Wright Martin and the support of The Friends of the Library. Stop by the library or call 315-655-9322 to reserve a spot for any of these programs.

Summer Explorer Days (Ages 6-10)

Wednesdays, 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Play games, read books, and explore art and science all summer long in the Library Community Room! All materials are provided. Registration is requested.

July 12 — “Rube Goldberg Machines”

July 19 — “Extra! Extra! Newspaper Fashion”

July 26 — “Color-Rama”

August 2 — “Cardboard Creators”

August 9 — “Sound Machines”

August 16 — “To Mars and Beyond”

Fairy Houses (Families)

Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m.

Work as a family to construct a fairy house from natural and found materials in Stone Quarry Hill Art Park’s Secret Garden. Registration is requested.

Samantha and the Suffragettes (All Ages)

Friday, July 21 at 2 p.m.

Learn about New York’s suffragette movement through the story of American Girl Doll Samantha. All dolls are welcome.

Young Naturalists (Ages 8-12)

Thursday, July 27, August 3, 10, and 17 at 2 p.m.

Become citizen scientists and learn about local ecology with the Izaak Walton League. Registration is requested.

A New Observer’s Guide to the Solar Eclipse (All Ages)

Wednesday, August 16 at 7 p.m.

Join a local amateur astronomer in the Community Room to discover how a solar eclipse occurs and what to expect in the sky.

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party (All Ages)

Monday, August 21 at 2 p.m.

Celebrate the solar eclipse with crafts and hands-on activities in the Community Room before heading outside to view the eclipse. Solar viewers will be provided.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information, visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

