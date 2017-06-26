Raymond A.C. Smith, 88

Raymond A.C. Smith, age 88, passed away on June 15, 2017, at Waterbury Hospital in Waterbury, CT., following a brief illness.

He leaves his wife of 66 years, Joyce Smith; his sons, Peter Smith and his wife Janet Richey of Charleston SC; Graham Smith and his wife Tammy Smith of Skaneateles; his grandchildren Trevor Smith and Rachel Smith; and many loving friends and family.

Born and raised in Bedford, England, the eldest child of Harold and Edith Smith, Raymond was educated in England and graduated from Leeds University in Leeds, England with a degree in chemistry in 1950.

Upon graduating from Leeds, Raymond met his wife while on vacation and they were married on May 12, 1951, in Southampton, England.

Raymond was then conscripted into the English military service where he served in post-war Germany. Upon discharge, Raymond obtained his first job as a chemist in the leather tanning business in Scotland in 1952. Other jobs followed that would take him and his family to Canada, England, Puerto Rico, Ramsey NJ, Skaneateles and finally Woodbury CT.

Raymond enjoyed reading, coaching, playing and watching soccer, travelling the world, walking the many nature trails around Woodbury and Skaneateles, and spending time with his family.

Private life celebrations will be held in Skaneateles and Bedford, England.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the National Federation of the Blind, 200 East Wells Street, Baltimore, MD 21230. Condolences may be left on the Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home online guest book at munsonloveterfunerahome.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story