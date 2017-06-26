Marcellus class of 2017 celebrates

Marcellus grads will take many paths

By Connor Fogel

Forty-six years after graduating from Marcellus Senior High School, Joe Goss stood at the podium in the high school’s auditorium as the key note speaker for the 124th Commencement.

Mentioning the over 500 physical education classes he taught most of the graduating seniors during their time at K.C. Heffernan Elementary School, he explained how he challenged each of the students to become leaders and take risks.

“A true leader has the confidence to understand that the process of listening, learning and thinking brought you to the cusp of being a leader on some level,” Goss said. “Because when your time comes, you can be the one. Listen. Think. Lead. Throw in some love, and you’ll be more than ready.”

On Sunday, the Marcellus Senior High School Class of 2017 walked across the packed auditorium’s stage in green and white gowns and decorated caps to receive their diplomas.

Superintendent Michelle Brantner’s welcome speech focused on change, explaining that being able to see the graduates grow throughout the schoolyear was an honor, and she hoped the graduates continue changing and growing.

She finished the speech with a few quotes from “famous” people, who are all retiring teachers from the school district— elementary art teacher Frances Hagan, assistant superintendent Patricia McCarron, high school teacher Marion Hares and middle school social studies teacher Lisa Tonzi — also noting Goss retiring after 33 years in the district.

The Class of 2017 then presented a slideshow that showed baby pictures to prom pictures and all the years between. Principal John Durkee warned the parents to have tissues ready.

Following the presentation, Durkee asked members in the audience and on the stage who served in the military to stand.

“Marcellus Senior High School students have a proud history of military service to this country,” Durkee said. “From the battlefields of the Civil War to the sand of Normandy to the deserts of the Middle East. Mustangs have fought valiantly and have honored their country, their community and their families.”

He then presented five graduates who are moving on to serve in the military — Noah Carbone in the United States Army, Cory Garvey in the United States Army, Sean Kearney attending The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, and class president Andrew Marsh and Kiernan Reagan, both attending the United States Military Academy at West Point.

After presenting awards, scholarships and, lastly, the diplomas, Principal Durkee proclaimed, “Mission accomplished,” and instructed the graduates to move their tassels as the commencement came to a close.

