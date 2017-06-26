Manlius Democrats nominate candidates

The Manlius Democrats have a full slate of town candidates for the fall election. (Submitted Photo)

The Manlius Democratic Party held its caucus on June 22 at the Manlius Library. Candidates designated for the Nov. 7 election are, from left, John Deer for town clerk; Elvis Mehmeduvic for receiver of taxes; Sara Bollinger for town councilor; Patrick Donnelly for town councilor; Nancy Durkin for town supervisor; Tim McMahon for town justice; Mark Matt for county legislator; and Joan Miller for town councilor (not pictured).

