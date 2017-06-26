 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Manlius Democrats nominate candidates

Jun 26, 2017 Eagle Bulletin, Government

Manlius Democrats nominate candidates

The Manlius Democrats have a full slate of town candidates for the fall election. (Submitted Photo)

The Manlius Democratic Party held its caucus on June 22 at the Manlius Library. Candidates designated for the Nov. 7 election are, from left, John Deer for town clerk; Elvis Mehmeduvic for receiver of taxes; Sara Bollinger for town councilor; Patrick Donnelly for town councilor; Nancy Durkin  for town supervisor; Tim McMahon for town justice; Mark Matt for county legislator; and Joan Miller for town councilor (not pictured).

Comment on this Story

Kathy Hughes: Avoiding the Monday blues and other travel pitfalls
Hayleigh Gowans

I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill